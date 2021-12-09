CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Georgia Tech loses another top RB as Mason enters NFL draft

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 7:27 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech’s running back depth chart took another hit Thursday when Jordan Mason announced he will enter the NFL draft.

Mason, who was the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading rusher with 439 yards, announced his decision on his Twitter account. Mason, from Gallatin, Tennessee, was a redshirt junior this season.

Georgia Tech lost one of its top players when leading rusher Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished third in the nation in all-purpose yards, announced on Nov. 29 he will enter the transfer portal.

Gibbs made his announcement two days after Georgia Tech completed a 3-9 season with its sixth consecutive loss, a 45-0 drubbing against Georgia.

A third Georgia Tech running back, Jamious Griffin, also has entered the transfer portal after rushing for 23 yards in only four games. Griffin has three years of eligibility remaining.

Griffin’s brother, Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Ja’Quon Griffin, also has entered the transfer portal.

