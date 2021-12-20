CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Football » Georgia Tech hires Daniels…

Georgia Tech hires Daniels from Buffalo to replace Choice

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has added former Buffalo assistant Mike Daniels to his staff as running backs coach.

Daniels on Monday was named to replace Tashard Choice, who left the Yellow Jackets and has been hired by Texas as the Longhorns’ running backs coach. Choice was hired by Texas following a brief stop at Southern Cal.

Daniels helped Buffalo rank among the nation’s No. 29 rushing offense in 2021.

Daniels is returning to the state of Georgia, where he was an assistant coach at Statesboro High from 2011-13 and the wide receivers coach at Kennesaw State from 2014-16.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

Air Force pushes automated data sharing under draft strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up