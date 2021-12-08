CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Fresno State hires Jeff Tedford for 2nd stint as coach

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 1:11 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State is bringing back Jeff Tedford for a second stint as coach after Kalen DeBoer left to take over at Washington.

Athletic director Terry Tumey announced Wednesday that Tedford returns after coaching the Bulldogs from 2017-19. Tedford had a 26-14 record at his alma mater before stepping down for health reasons.

Tedford took over a 1-11 team following the 2016 season and led the Bulldogs to double-digit wins his first two seasons, winning the division in both those seasons and the Mountain West Conference championship in 2018.

Tedford played quarterback at Fresno State in 1981-82 under Jim Sweeney and coached at Fresno State under Sweeney from 1987-88 and 1992-96, and under coach Pat Hill in 1997.

Tedford has a 108-71 career head coaching record, having also spent 11 seasons at California.

Tedford will take over after the Bulldogs play in the New Mexico Bowl against UTEP on Dec. 18 under interim coach Lee Marks.

