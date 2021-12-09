Fred Biletnikoff Award Winners

Winners of the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the outstanding collegiate receiver, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:…

Winners of the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the outstanding collegiate receiver, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:

2021_Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

2020_DeVonta Smith, Alabama

2019_Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

2018_Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

2017_James Washington, Oklahoma State

2016_Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma

2015_Corey Coleman, Baylor

2014_Amari Cooper, Alabama

2013_Brandin Cooks, Oregon State

2012_Marqise Lee, Southern Cal

2011_Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State

2010_Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State

2009_Golden Tate, Notre Dame

2008_Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech

2007_Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech

2006_Calvin Johnson, Georgia Tech

2005_Mike Hass, Oregon State

2004_Braylon Edwards, Michigan

2003_Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh

2002_Charles Rogers, Michigan State

2001_Josh Reed, LSU

2000_Antonio Bryant, Pittsburgh

1999_Troy Walters, Stanford

1998_Troy Edwards, Louisiana Tech

1997_Randy Moss, Marshall

1996_Marcus Harris, Wyoming

1995_Terry Glenn, Ohio State

1994_Bobby Engram, Penn State

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.