College Football National Signings List

Vanderbilt Darren Agu, edge, 6-6, 225, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga. Trudell Berry, ath, 6-0, 180, Lee, Baytown, Texas…

Vanderbilt

Darren Agu, edge, 6-6, 225, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.

Trudell Berry, ath, 6-0, 180, Lee, Baytown, Texas

Bryce Cowan, lb, 6-3½, 200, Amos P. Godby, Tallahassee, Fla.

BJ Diakite, ath, 6-3, 220, Pinson Valley, Pinson, Ala.

Drew Dickey, qb, 6-1, 204, Regents School, Austin, Texas

Maurice Edwards, rb, 6-0, 198, Warren Township, Gurnee, Ill.

Quantaves Gaskins, cb, 6-1, 180, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga.

Chase Gillespie, rb, 5-9, 180, Amos P. Godby, Tallahassee, Fla.

Levi Harber, ot, 6-5, 265, Montrose HS, Montrose, Mich.

Bradley Mann, dl, 6-6, 260, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jayden McGowan, wr, 5-9, 170, Laurens District 55, Laurens, S.C.

Grayson Morgan, ot, 6-5, 270, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tenn.

Langston Patterson, lb, 6-1, 220, CPA, Nashville, Tenn.

Jadais Richard, lb, 6-1, 205, West Monroe, West Monroe, La.

Savion Riley, ath, 6-2, 190, Kennesaw Mountain, Acworth, Ga.

Steven Sannieniola, s, 6-2, 180, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.

David Siegel, ot, 6-6, 260, Hun School , New Canaan, Conn.

Cole Spence, te, 6-6, 220, Mount Pisgah Christian School, Alpharetta, Ga.

AJ Swann, qb, 6-2½, 200, Cherokee, Canton, Ga.

Daveon Walker, wr, 6-2, 180, Warner Robins, Warner Robins, Ga.

Linus Zunk, dl, 6-6, 235, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.

Virginia

Will Bettridge, k, 5-10, 156, Gulliver Prep, Miami, Fla.

Stevie Bracey, lb, 6-0, 219, Lovett School, Atlanta, Ga.

Xavier Brown, rb, 5-11, 175, Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington, Ky.

Devin Chandler, wr, 6-0, 178, Hough/Wisconsin, Huntersville, N.C.

Delaney Crawford, ath, 6-3, 180, Corona, Corona, Calif.

Karson Gay, te, 6-3, 226, Boyd-Buchanan School, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Davis Lane, qb, 6-1, 184, Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.

Trey McDonald, lb, 6-4, 212, Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Dakota Twitty, wr, 6-5, 213, Thomas Jefferson Class Academy, Mooresboro, N.C.

Sean Wilson, wr, 6-5, 214, Canarsie, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Virginia Tech

Keyshawn Burgos, de, 6-5, 235, Matoaca, Chesterfield, Va.

Mansoor Delane, s, 6-1, 178, Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md.

Johnny Dickson, ol, 6-3, 310, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, Texas

Bryce Duke, rb, 5-11, 196, Tuscarora, Leesburg, Va.

Devin Farrell, qb, 6-0, 192, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.

Johnny Garrett, ot, 6-5, 265, Boston College, Scituate, Mass.

Harrison Saint Germain, te, 6-4, 230, Westfield, Chantilly, Va.

Gunner Givens, dl, 6-5, 270, Lord Botetourt, Daleville, Va.

Benji Gosnell, te, 6-5, 240, Carroll County, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

Tucker Holloway, wr, 6-2, 178, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.

Cam Johnson, cb, 6-0, 165, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Lemar Law, dt, 6-5, 280, Green Run, Virginia Beach, Va.

John Love, k, 5-11, 155, Spartanburg, Spartanburg, S.C.

Brody Meadows, ot, 6-6, 280, Graham, Bluefield, Va.

Braelin Moore, dl, 6-3, 290, Freedom , Bethlehem, Pa.

Kyree Moyston, de, 6-4, 220, King’s Fork, Suffolk, Va.

Rashaud Pernell, dt, 6-4, 250, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.

Reid Pulliam, lb, 6-3, 220, Life Christian Academy, Belton, Texas

Wake Forest

Tommy Bebie, lb, 6-0, 201, Rocky River, Rocky River, Ohio

Tate Carney, rb, 5-10, 202, Davie County, Mocksville, N.C.

Demond Claiborne, rb, 5-9, 187, King William, King William, Va.

Jaydn Girard, wr, 6-0, 165, Jesuit, Tampa, Fla.

Jamare Glasker, db, 6-0, 170, Potomac, Temple Hills Md.

Brett Griffis, qb, 6-0, 187, Broad Run, Ashburn, Va.

Wesley Grimes, wr, 6-2, 170, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.

Eli Hall, dl, 6-3, 262, Crest, Shelby, N.C.

Andre Hodge, db, 5-11, 166, Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C.

Derrell Johnson, ol, 6-3, 272, Riverside, Jacksonville, Fla.

Zamari Stevenson, db, 5-11, 160, Statesville, Statesville, N.C.

Jalen Swindell, dl, 6-2, 316, Julius L. Chambers, Charlotte, N.C.

Washington

Germie Bernard, wr, 6-2, 195, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.

Denzel Boston, wr, 6-3, 180, Emerald Ridge, Puyallup, Wash.

Parker Brailsford, ol, 6-2, 275, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Lance Holtzclaw, olb, 6-4, 200, Desert Ridge, Mesa, Ariz.

Ryan Otton, te, 6-6, 225, Tumwater, Olympia, Wash.

Washington St.

Taariq Al-Uqdah, lb, 6-0, 202, Inglewood, Inglewood, Calif.

Hudson Cedarland, lb, 6-3, 215, Gig Harbor, Gig Harbor, Wash.

Andre Dollar, te, 6-5½, 230, Mustang, Mustang, Okla.

Bryce Grays, s, 5-11, 190, Fort Bend Christian Academy, Sugar Land, Texas

Javan Robinson, cb, 5-11, 165, West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla.

Djouvensky Schlenbaker, rb, 6-1½, 210, Squalicum, Bellingham, Wash.

Jakobus Seth, edge, 6-3, 281, Lakewood, Arlington, Wash.

Leyton Smithson, wr, 6-2, 190, Squalicum, Bellingham, Wash.

Eric Wilder, ot, 6-5, 280, Syracuse, Syracuse, Utah

West Virginia

Mumu Bin-Wahad, cb, 6-0, 180, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Aric Burton, dl, 6-5, 210, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.

Lyn-J Dixon, rb, 5-10, 195, Clemson University, Clemson,S.C.

Maurice Hamilton, iol, 6-4, 335, Cleveland Heights, Cleveland, Ohio

Raleigh Collins III, lb, 6-3, 185, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.

Charlie Katarincic, ot, 6-5, 285, Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.

Lee Kpogba, olb, 6-1, 220, East Mississippi Community College, Scooba, Miss.

Travious Lathan, lb, 6-1, 205, Gulliver Prep, Miami, Fla.

Zeiqui Lawton, de, 6-3, 240, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

Landen Livingston, iol, 6-4, 290, Leo HS, Leo, Ind.

Nicco Marchiol, qb, 6-2, 216, Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz.

Marquis McLaurin, s, 6-1, 200, Jones County Junior College, Ellisville, Miss.

Corbin Page, te, 6-5, 243, Spring Valley, Huntington, W.Va.

Asani Redwood, dl, 6-3, 260, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.

Jacolby Spells, cb, 6-0, 170, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Christion Stokes, ath, 6-0, 180, Harper Woods, Harper Woods, Mich.

Oliver Straw, p, 6-2, 220, ProKick Australia

Sullivan Weidman, ot, 6-6, 300, Dexter School, Brookline, Mass.

Jarel Williams, wr, 6-2, 185, Saraland, Saraland, Ala.

Tyrin Woodby, cb, 6-1, 170, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Wisconsin

Vinny Anthony, wr, 6-1, 170, Louisville Male, Louisville, Ky.

Austin Brown, s, 6-1, 195, Johnston City, Johnston City, Ill.

Joe Brunner, ot, 6-6, 300, Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee, Wis.

Myles Burkett, qb, 6-2, 205, Franklin, Franklin, Wis.

A’Khoury Lyde, cb, 5-10, 170, DePaul Catholic, Wayne, N.J.

Tommy McIntosh, wr, 6-5, 203, Dewitt, Dewitt, Mich.

Tristan Monday, lb, 6-4, 240, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Curtis Neal, dl, 6-1, 290, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Barrett Nelson, ot, 6-6, 255, Stoughton, Stoughton, Wis.

JT Seagreaves, te, 6-6, 225, Monroe, Monroe, Wis.

Aidan Vaughan, lb, 6-3, 215, Walled Lake Western, Walled Lake, Mich.

Cade Yacamelli, ath, 6-0, 195, Penn Trafford, Harrison City, Pa.

