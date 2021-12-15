College Football National Signings List

Illinois Isaiah Adams, ot, 6-6, 320, Garden City, Kan. Jordan Anderson, rb, 6-3, 215, Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet, Ill. Owen…

Illinois

Isaiah Adams, ot, 6-6, 320, Garden City, Kan.

Jordan Anderson, rb, 6-3, 215, Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet, Ill.

Owen Anderson, te, 6-4, 235, Hun School , Skillman, N.J.

Jared Badie, lb, 6-5, 212, Oswego East, Oswego, Ill.

Hank Beatty, wr, 5-11, 180, Rochester, Rochester, Ill.

Henry Boyer, te, 6-6, 250, Brother Rice, Oak Lawn, Ill.

Matt Fries, ot, 6-5, 275, Cranford Sr, Cranford, N.J.

TJ Griffin, s, 6-2, 190, Amos Alonzo Stagg, Palos Hills, Ill.

Ashton Hollins, ath, 6-4, 170, George County, Lucedale, Miss.

Malachi Hood, s, 6-2, 210, Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet, Ill.

Gabriel Jacas, edge, 6-3, 240, Fort Pierce Central, Fort Pierce, Fla.

James Kreutz, lb, 6-1, 210, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.

Aidan Laughery, ath, 5-11, 188, Gcms, Gibson City, Ill.

Donovan Leary, qb, 6-2, 190, Timber Creek, Sicklerville, N.J.

Clayton Leonard, iol, 6-4, 265, Iroquois West, Danforth, Ill.

Elijah Mc-Cantos, cb, 6-0, 170, Edison, Miami, Fla.

Shawn Miller, wr, 6-1, 190, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Magnus Moller, ot, 6-8, 300, Denmark

Joey Okla, iol, 6-3, 285, Arrowhead, Hartland, Wis.

Eian Pugh, wr, 6-4, 170, Fenwick, Oak Park, Ill.

Tyson Rooks, wr, 6-5, 180, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga.

Hunter Whitenack, ot, 6-7, 290, New Prairie, New Carlisle, Ind.

Indiana

Cameron Camper, wr, 6-2, 190, Trinity Valley CC, Athens, Texas

Phillip Dunnam, s, 6-1, 180, North Miami Beach Senior, Miami, Fla.

Brody Foley, te, 6-5½, 236, Anderson, Cincinnati, Ohio

James Monds III, cb, 5-10, 177, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.

Isaiah Jones, lb, 6-2, 215, London, London, Ohio

Jaylin Lucas, ath, 5-7, 170, Edna Karr, Houma, La.

Bray Lynch, ot, 6-5, 280, Westlake, Austin, Texas

Dasan McCullough, edge, 6-5, 220, Bloomington South, Bloomington, Ind.

Ryan Miller, te, 6-6, 215, Kenston, Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Demon Moore, iol, 6-5, 315, R Nelson Snider, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Trevell Mullen, cb, 5-11, 150, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Gi’Bran Payne, rb, 5-10, 190, LaSalle , Cincinnati, Ohio

Jamari Sharpe, cb, 6-1, 175, Northwesternm Miami, Fla.

Carter Smith, ot, 6-5, 280, Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio

Venson Sneed, dl, 6-4, 240, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.

Richard Thomas, dl, 6-2, 255, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kaiden Turner, lb, 6-2, 218, Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Ark.

Iowa

Addison Ostrenga, te, 6-5, 220, Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie, Wis.

Jacob Bostick, wr, 6-3, 170, Palatine, Palatine, Ill.

Caden Crawford, dl, 6-4, 235, Lansing, Lansing, Kan.

Jack Dotzler, ot, 6-7, 265, Waunakee, Waunakee, Wis.

Aaron Graves, dl, 6-5½, 260, Southeast Valley, Gowrie, Iowa

Kale Krogh, ot, 6-6, 265, Ballard, Huxley, Iowa

Carson May, qb, 6-5, 220, Jones, Jones, Okla.

Jayden Montgomery, lb, 5-11, 215, Bay Port, Green Bay, Wis.

Xavier Nwankpa, s, 6-2, 190, Southeast Polk, Altoona, Iowa

Olando Trader, cb, 6-1, 185, Jackson, Jackson, Mich.

Landyn Van Kekerix, lb, 6-2, 195, Rock Valley, Rock Valley, Iowa

Cael Vanderbush, te, 6-6, 200, Plainfield, Plainfield, Ind.

Iowa St.

Quaron Adams, rb, 5-8, 150, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

MJ Anderson, dl, 6-3, 285, Christian Brothers College, Saint Louis Mo.

Rocco Becht, qb, 6-1, 190, Wiregrass Ranch, Zephyrhills, Fla.

Gabe Burkle, te, 6-7, 240, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Jeremiah Cooper, s, 5-11, 170, Andress, El Paso, Texas

Hunter Deyo, dl, 6-3, 270, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Jason Essex, wr, 6-3, 192, Winnetonka, Kansas City, Mo.

Ikenna Ezeogu, edge, 6-6, 220, Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Mo.

Greg Gaines, wr, 6-2, 185, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Fla.

Tommy Hanann, Edge, 6-3, 225, Wayzata, Minneapolis, Minn.

Deylin Hasert, iol, 6-5, 280, Marshall, Marshall, Minn.

Trevon Howard, s, 6-1, 200, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Jacob Imming, lb, 6-2, 215, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

Andrew Keller, te, 6-6, 215, Waunakee, Waunakee, Wis.

Will McLaughlin, lb, 6-3, 220, Harlan Community, Harlan, Iowa

James Neal, ot, 6-6, 300, Independence, Kan.

Cartevious Norton, rb, 5-11, 210, Ware County, Waycross, Ga.

Domonique Orange, dl, 6-4, 300, North Kansas City, Kansas City, Mo.

Tyler Perkins, p, 6-0, 184, Norwalk, Norwalk, Ohio

Colby Reeder, lb, 6-3, 220, Salesianum, Wilmington, Del.

Carson Willich, lb, 6-2, 200, Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Mo.

Jackson St.

Charles Armstrong, ot, 6-5, 270, Manatee, Bradenton, Fla.

Javonte Gardner, ot, 6-5, 290, Jones, Orlando, Fla.

Travis Hunter, cb, 6-1, 165, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.

James Reddick II, ol, 6-3, 320, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.

Braezhon Ross, dl, 6-2, 266, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.

Shedeur Sanders, qb, 6-1, 198, Trinity Christian, Cedar Hill, Texas

Herman Smith, ath, 5-11, 190, Lincoln, San Diego, Calif.

De’Jahn Warren, cb, 6-0, 175, Lackawanna CC, Scranton, Pa.

Kansas

Joey Baker, ol, 6-4, 260, South Lake Carroll, South Lake, Texas

Mason Ellis, db, 6-2, 188, Mulvane, Kan.

James Livingston, ot, 6-7, 275, Dexter, Dexter, Mich.

Tevita Noa, db, 6-4, 250, Snow College, Ephraim, Utah

Kaleb Purdy, s, 5-10, 170, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.

Ethan Vasko, qb, 6-3, 180, Oscar Smith, Chesapeake, Va.

Kansas St.

Drake Bequeaith, ot, 6-5, 260, Grapevine, Grapevine, Texas

Jake Clifton, lb, 6-2, 205, Owasso, Owasso, Okla.

Jalen Klemm, ot, 6-6, 260, Gibsonia, Pa.

Sterling Lockett, wr, 5-10, 155, Blue Valley, Stilwell, Kan.

Brayden Loftin, te, 6-5, 210, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Colby McCalister, cb, 5-11, 175, Clear Brook, Friendswood, Texas

Garrett Oakley, te, 6-5, 210, Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus, Neb.

Tobi Osunsanmi, lb, 6-2, 210, East, Wichita, Kan.

John Pastore, iol, 6-5, 270, Erie, Erie, Colo.

VJ Payne, lb, 6-2, 180, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Jordan Perry, ath, 6-2, 180, Jefferson, Jefferson, Ga.

Donovan Rieman, de, 6-4, 230, Enid, Okla.

Kobe Savage, s, 5-11, 200, Paris, Texas

Kentucky

Alex Afari, db, 6-2, 195, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio

Ja’Kobi Albert, ath, 5-11, 175, Fairfield Preparatory School, Fairfield, Ala.

Jordan Anthony, wr, 5-9, 160, Tylertown, Tylertown, Miss.

Grant Bingham, ol, 6-6, 302, Johnson Central, Paintsville, Ky.

Tomiwa Durojaiye, dl, 6-4, 255, Middletown, Middletown, Del.

Tyreese Fearbry, olb, 6-5, 225, Perry Traditional Academy, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Nik Hall, ol, 6-6, 320, Akin, Austin, Texas

Quentel Jones, dl, 6-2, 315, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.

Josh Kattus, te, 6-4, 235, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, Ohio

Elijah Reed, cb, 6-3, 180, Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky.

Tayvion Robinson, wr, 5-11, 185, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va.

Jackson Smith, k, 5-11, 170, Boyle County, Danville, Ky.

Andre Stewart, cb, 6-0, 169, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.

Deone Walker, dt, 6-6, 350, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.

Brandon White, wr, 5-9, 165, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, Ohio

Louisville

Chris Bell, wr, 6-2, 220, Greenville Christian School, Yazoo City, Miss.

Selah Brown, dl, 6-2, 250, Louisville Male, Louisville, Ky.

Max Cabana, ot, 6-5, 285, The Williston Northampton School, Easthampton, Mass.

Titon Evans, rb, 5-11, 220, Hartsville, Hartsville S.C.

MJ Griffin, s, 6-1, 200, Saline, Ypsilanti Mich.

Makhete Gueye, ot, 6-7, 270, Venice Senior, Bradenton, Fla.

D’Angelo Hutchinson, db, 6-3, 185, Northeast, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Khalib Johnson, qb, 6-2, 220, Clay-Chalkville, Pinson, Ala.

Nate Kurisky, te, 6-3, 225, Gonzaga , Washington, District of Columbia

Chance Morrow, wr, 6-6, 200, West Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.

Devaughn MortimerFutah, wr, 5-11, 178, Dillard, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Izaiah Reed, og, 6-6, 295, Jackson North Side, Jackson, Tenn.

Momo Sanogo, lb, 6-2, 240, Plano West, Plano TX

Tawfiq Thomas, dl, 6-4, 325, Gaither, Tampa, Fla.

Maurice Turner, rb, 5-10, 180, Coffee, Douglas, Ga.

Dee Wiggins, wr, 6-3, 195, Miami Southridge, Miami, Fla.

Popeye Williams, dog, 6-3, 230, Westfield, Westfield, Ind.

LSU

Bo Bordelon, ot, 6-5, 265, Isidore Newman, New Orleans, La.

Will Campbell, ot, 6-6, 300, Neville, Monroe, La.

Nathan Dibert, k, 5-11, 195, Hartland, Hartland, Mich.

Tygee Hill, dl, 6-2, 280, Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.

Walker Howard, qb, 6-1, 195, St. Thomas More, Lafayette, La.

Landon Ibieta, wr, 6-0, 185, Mandeville, Mandeville, La.

Emery Jones, iol, 6-4, 341, Catholic, Baton Rouge, La.

JaDarian Rhym, cb, 6-1, 170, Valdosta, Valdosta, Ga.

DeMario Tolan, lb, 6-2, 205, Dr. Phillips, Orlando, Fla.

Fitzgerald West, dl, 6-2, 325, Lafayette Christian Academy, Lafayette, La.

Quency Wiggins, dl, 6-6, 274, Madison Prep Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Maryland

Jaishawn Barham, lb, 6-3, 230, St. Frances Academy, District Heights, Md.

Maximus McCree, ot, 6-6, 290, Iowa Central CC, Fort Dodge, Iowa

Andre Roye, ot, 6-6, 320, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Octavian Smith Jr., ath, 6-0, 170, Paint Branch, Burtonsville, Md.

Miami

Wesley Bissainthe, lb, 6-1, 205, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.

Jacurri Brown, qb, 6-4, 205, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.

Chris Graves, ath, 6-1, 175, Bishop Verot , Fort Myers, Fla.

Jaden Harris, cb, 5-11, 180, Riverwood, Atlanta, Ga.

Isaiah Horton, wr, 6-3, 190, Oakland, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Nyjalik Kelly, dl, 6-4, 240, Dillard, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Khamauri Rogers, cb, 6-0, 165, Holmes County, Madison, Miss.

Markeith Williams, s, 6-1, 170, Evans, Orlando, Fla.

Michigan

Zeke Berry, s, 6-0, 195, De La Salle, Concord, Calif.

Damani Dent, s, 6-0, 190, Terry Parker, Jacksonville, Fla.

Mason Graham, dl, 6-4, 295, Servite, Anaheim, Calif.

Connor Jones, ot, 6-7, 285, Palmer Ridge, Monument, Colo.

Marlin Klein, te, 6-6, 215, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.

Alessandro Lorenzetti, ot, 6-6, 285, The Loomis Chaffee School, WINDSOR, Conn.

Colston Loveland, te, 6-5, 230, Gooding, Gooding, Idaho

Tyler Morris, wr, 6-0, 175, Nazareth Academy, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Alex Orji, qb, 6-2, 226, Sachse, Sachse, Texas

Micah Pollard, lb, 6-3, 200, Bartram Trail, Jacksonville, Fla.

Myles Pollard, cb, 6-2, 185, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.

Jimmy Rolder, lb, 6-2, 220, Marist, Chicago, Ill.

Keon Sabb, s, 6-2, 200, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

CJ Stokes, rb, 5-11, 190, Hammond School, Columbia, S.C.

Amorion Walker, ath, 6-4, 175, Ponchatoula, Ponchatoula, La.

Michigan St.

Gavin Broscious, iol, 6-5, 305, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.

Chase Carter, edge, 6-6, 225, Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis, Minn.

Quavian Carter, s, 6-4, 200, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.

Caleb Coley, cb, 5-11, 166, Houston County, Warner Robins, Ga.

Antonio Gates Jr., wr, 6-1, 185, Fordson, Dearborn, Mich.

Jaron Glover, wr, 6-3, 195, Riverview, Sarasota, Fla.

Tyrell Henry, ath, 6-1, 170, Roseville, Roseville, Mich.

Katin Houser, qb, 6-3, 200, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Malcolm Jones, s, 6-1, 185, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.

Ashton Lepo, ot, 6-8, 280, Grand Haven, Grand Haven, Mich.

Jaden Mangham, ath, 6-3, 185, Wylie E. Groves, Franklin, Mich.

Michael Masunas, te, 6-5, 235, Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz.

Braden Miller, ot, 6-7, 290, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo.

Jack Nickel, te, 6-4, 235, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.

Kristian Phillips, iol, 6-6, 340, Salem, Conyers, Ga.

James Schott, edge, 6-4, 215, Center Grove, Greenwood, Ind.

Malik Spencer, s, 6-2, 193, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Jack Stone, k, 6-0, 186, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas

Dillon Tatum, ath, 5-11, 190, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Alex VanSumeren, dl, 6-3, 300, Garber, Essexville, Mich.

Ade Willie, cb, 6-2, 185, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Zion Young, dl, 6-5½, 230, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Minnesota

Spencer Alvarez, ot, 6-7, 255, Columbia Heights, Minneapolis, Minn.

Maverick Baranowski, lb, 6-3, 210, Spruce Creek, Port Orange, Fla.

Ashton Beers, iol, 6-5, 295, Slinger, Slinger, Wis.

Trey Bixby, dl, 6-5, 255, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, Minn.

Coleman Bryson, s, 6-2, 190, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.

Zach Evans, rb, 5-9, 200, Rockwall-Heath, Rockwall, Texas

Joey Gerlach, lb, 6-3, 195, Woodbury, Saint Paul, Minn.

Aidan Gousby, ath, 6-2, 185, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Kristen Hoskins, wr, 5-9, 160, Alexandria Area, Alexandria, Minn.

Nathan Jones, te, 6-5, 240, Brock, Brock, Texas

Rhyland Kelly, cb, 6-2, 185, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.

Jacob Knuth, qb, 6-4, 207, Harrisburg, Harrisburg, S.D.

Cade McConnell, iol, 6-5, 300, Choctaw, Choctaw, Okla.

Tony Nelson, ot, 6-6, 265, Tracy, Tracy, Minn.

Hayden Schwartz, dl, 6-4, 244, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.

Anthony Smith, dl, 6-5, 280, Shippensburg Area, Shippensburg, Pa.

Tariq Watson, cb, 5-10, 165, Helen Cox, Harvey, La.

Ike White, wr, 5-11, 185, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Mississippi

Tyler Banks, ath, 6-3, 235, Nottoway, Crewe, Va.

Falentha Carswell, ot, 6-7, 275, Washington County, Sandersville, Ga.

Nick Cull, cb, 5-11, 175, Seminole County, Donalsonville, Ga.

Preston Cushman, ot, 6-5, 285, Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla.

Jeremiah Dillon, wr, 6-2, 180, Tylertown, Tylertown, Miss.

Cam East, ot, 6-7, 280, St. Augustine, New Orleans, La.

Taylor Groves, s, 6-2, 182, East Robertson, Cross Plains, Tenn.

Kyirin Heath, te, 6-4, 232, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas

Quinshon Judkins, rb, 5-11, 200, Pike Road, Pike Road, Ala.

Fraser Masin, k, 6-6, 215, ProKick Australia, Melbourne, Aus.

Larry Simmons, wr, 6-2, 175, Moss Point, Moss Point, Miss.

Jarell Stinson, cb, 5-10, 160, Opelika, Opelika, Ala.

Jaylon White, lb, 6-3, 201, Parkview Magnet, Little Rock, Ark.

Jaron Willis, lb, 6-2, 228, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.

Mississippi St.

Jackson Cannon, ot, 6-5, 310, Ola, McDonough, Ga.

Audavion Collins, cb, 6-0, 165, Newton, Covington, Ga.

Kalvin Dinkins, dl, 6-3, 310, Lake High School, Lake, Miss.

Marquez Dortch, wr, 6-0, 175, George County, Lucedale, Miss.

Javae Gilmore, lb, 6-4, 200, Amite, Amite, La.

Jarnorris Hopson, wr, 5-11, 175, Horn Lake, Horn Lake, Miss.

Jakson LaHue, ot, 6-5, 285, Azle, Azle, Texas

Braedyn Locke, qb, 6-1, 195, Rockwall, Rockwall, Texas

Wesley Miller, s, 5-10½, 184, Heritage Academy, Columbus, Miss.

Khalid Moore, lb, 6-2, 206, Poplarville, Poplarville, Miss.

Donterry Russell, edge, 6-4, 200, Provine, Jackson, Miss.

Trent Singleton, ath, 6-0, 190, Raymond, Edwards, Miss.

Avery Sledge, edge, 6-4, 210, Forrest County Agricultural, Brooklyn, Miss.

Lucas Taylor, iol, 6-5, 310, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Mobile, Ala.

Trevion Williams, dl, 6-4½, 254, Crystal Springs, Crystal Springs, Miss.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.