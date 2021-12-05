CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Ball St, Georgia St to play on Christmas in Camellia Bowl

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 3:56 PM

Ball State (6-6, Mid-American) vs. Georgia State (7-5, Sun Belt), Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Ball State: WR-KR Justin Hall, 61 catches, 613 yards receiving, five touchdowns; averaging 34.5 yards on 10 kick returns with a 99-yard TD.

Georgia State: RB Tucker Gregg, 899 yards rushing, nine touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Ball State: The Cardinals are playing in consecutive bowl games for just the third time in program history, the last coming in 2012 and 2013.

Georgia State: The Panthers are the only school in the FBS to play four ranked opponents on the road. They went 1-3, losing at North Carolina, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette before defeating then-ranked Coastal Carolina 42-40 on Nov. 13.

LAST TIME

Ball State 31, Georgia State 21. (Sept. 2, 2016)

BOWL HISTORY

Ball State: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, 11th in school history.

Georgia State: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, third straight bowl game under coach Shawn Elliott.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

