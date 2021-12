ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama knocks off top-ranked Georgia 41-24, puts SEC on the verge of having 2 teams in College…

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama knocks off top-ranked Georgia 41-24, puts SEC on the verge of having 2 teams in College Football Playoff.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.