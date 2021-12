2021 Heisman Trophy voting by region

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists by region: Northeast Bryce Young, QB, Alabama – 355 points. Aidan Hutchinson, DE,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists by region:

Northeast

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama – 355 points.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan – 150

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt – 94

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State – 53

Mid-Atlantic

Young, 384.

Pickett, 167

Hutchinson, 137

Stroud, 58

South

Young, 422

Hutchinson, 116

Pickett, 112

Stroud, 52

Southwest

Young, 400

Hutchinson, 180

Pickett, 85

Stroud, 82

Midwest

Young, 357

Hutchinson, 204

Stroud, 75

Pickett 69

West

Young, 393

Hutchinson, 167

Pickett, 104

Stroud, 79

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.