2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

Dec. 5 Record 1. Alabama 12-1 2. Michigan 12-1 3. Georgia 12-1 4. Cincinnati 13-0 5. Notre Dame 11-1 6. Ohio St. 10-2 7. Baylor 11-2 8. Mississippi 10-2 9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 10. Michigan St. 10-2 11. Utah 10-3 12. Pittsburgh 11-2 13. BYU 10-2 14. Oregon 10-3 15. Iowa 10-3 16. Oklahoma 10-2 17. Wake Forest 10-3 18. NC State 9-3 19. Clemson 9-3 20. Houston 11-2 21. Arkansas 8-4 22. Kentucky 9-3 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 12-1 24. San Diego St. 11-2 25. Texas A&M 8-4

The playoff semifinals match No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.

