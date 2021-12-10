CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » 2021 AP Coach of…

2021 AP Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 12:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Voting for the 2021 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 22 15 7 103
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati 16 17 6 88
Dave Aranda, Baylor 5 10 12 47
Mel Tucker, Michigan State 4 2 6 22
Kirby Smart, Georgia 1 4 2 13
Blake Anderson, Utah State 3 0 2 11
Nick Saban, Alabama 1 2 2 9
Dave Clawson, Wake Forest 1 1 1 6
Jeff Traylor, UTSA 0 1 4 6
Pat Narduzzi, Pitt 0 1 2 4
Kyle Whittingham, Utah 0 0 4 4
Sam Pittman, Arkansas 0 0 2 2
Mike Houston, East Carolina 0 0 1 1
Billy Napier, Louisiana 0 0 1 1
Kalani Sitake, BYU 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up