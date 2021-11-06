Wyoming picks up first conference win, 31-17 over rival Rams

Levi Williams threw for two touchdowns, Titus Swen led Wyoming’s crushing rushing attack with 166 yards and the Cowboys beat…

Levi Williams threw for two touchdowns, Titus Swen led Wyoming’s crushing rushing attack with 166 yards and the Cowboys beat Colorado State 31-17 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Williams only had 92 yards passing but threw a pair of second-half touchdowns, including a 15-yarder to Isaiah Neyor that gave the Cowboys a 30-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter and sent them on their way to their first Mountain West Conference win this season.

Williams added 116 yards on the ground including a 43-yard touchdown and Xazavian Valladay scored a touchdown and ran for 76 yards for 2,971 in his career to move into second place all-time at Wyoming. The Cowboys had 385 yards on the ground and outgained the Rams 477-357 in total yards.

Todd Centeio threw two touchdown passes to Dante Wright for the Rams (3-6, 2-3) but was also intercepted twice.

Wyoming’s win came in the 113th Border War, a series that dates to 1899, both schools’ longest rivalry.

