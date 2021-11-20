CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Williams with 2 TDs, Georgia St. defeats Arkansas St. 28-20

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:42 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamyest Williams rushed for a career-high 125 yards with two touchdowns, Georgia State’s defense made 15 tackles for losses, and the Panthers defeated Arkansas State 28-20 on Saturday to become bowl-eligible for the third straight season.

Georgia State (6-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) held the Red Wolves (2-9, 1-6) to 273 total yards, including a school-record minus-3 rushing. Jontrey Hunter led the Panthers defense with eight tackles including four for lost yardage and was in on one of Georgia State’s six sacks.

Williams’ first TD, from the 1-yard line, gave Georgia State a 7-3 lead they would not lose. He added a 13-yard score for a 21-13 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Darren Grainger sealed the win on a 35-yard touchdown run two minutes later after the Panthers forced a three-and-out.

Layne Hatcher completed 28 of 48 passes for 273 yards with an 83-yard touchdown strike to Lincoln Pare for Arkansas State, but was intercepted twice. Kivon Bennett returned a fumble recovery 80 yards as the Red Wolves closed to 28-20 with 4:22 left. Blake Grupe added two field goals and set the school record for career points with 343.

