CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Wheeler with 3 TDs,…

Wheeler with 3 TDs, Howard rolls past Va.-Lynchburg 56-6

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ian Wheeler rushed for three touchdowns and Howard defeated winless Virginia-Lynchburg University in a season-ending 56-6 victory on Saturday.

Quinton Williams completed seven of nine passes for 147 yards, connecting with Antoine Murray for two touchdowns. Wheeler rushed nine times for 64 yards with touchdown runs of 19, 2 and 26 yards.

The Bison (2-8) held Virginia-Lynchburg to four first downs and 48 yards each rushing and passing. Jalen Rembert scored on a 54-yard run to get the Dragons of the NCCAA on the scoreboard.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up