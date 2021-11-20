CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Wells 4 TDs spark Western Carolina’s 52-24 rout of VMI

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 5:31 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rogan Wells threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to lead Western Carolina to a 52-24 walloping of VMI on Saturday, the Keydets’ third straight loss after breaking into the FCS rankings.

The victory gave the Catamounts three straight Southern Conference road victories in a season for the first time since 1984. Their four conference wins is the most since 2017.

Western Carolina (4-7, 4-4) took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter that included Wells’ short touchdown pass to Owen Cosenke and a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown by Daquan Patton.

Seth Morgan threw two touchdown passes to bring VMI (6-5, 4-4) back to within 21-14 after one quarter and the Catamounts held a 28-21 lead at intermission.

Wells hit Calvin Jones with a 56-yard touchdown midway though the third quarter to break it open and the Western Carolina defense held the Keydets to just a field goal in the second half.

Wells was 30 of 51 passing without an interception and added 84 yards on 11 carries. Jones caught 10 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Morgan was 23 of 47 for 205 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Rashad Raymond carried 19 times for 105 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

