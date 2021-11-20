CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Weber St. uses three…

Weber St. uses three pick-6s to unravel N. Colorado 48-17

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Weber State set a program record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns, and the Wildcats clinched their seventh-straight winning season by beating Northern Colorado 48-17 on Saturday.

It was the first home victory for the Wildcats (6-5, 5-3 Big Sky Conference), which closed the regular season winning five of its last seven.

Desmond Williams, Braxton Gunther and Conner Mortensen returned interceptions 65 yards, 47 and 50 respectively.

Northern Colorado led 10-3 midway through the second quarter, and Williams tied it when he intercepted Alec Lewis.

The Bears went back up when Lewis threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Thomas with 6:02 before halftime. Weber State proceeded to go on a 38-0 run from there.

Lewis threw for 185 yards a two touchdowns for the Bears (3-8, 2-6).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up