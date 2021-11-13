CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
UT Martin wins 9th straight, runs over Tennessee Tech 42-3

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:36 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keon Howard threw two touchdown passes and Zak Wallace ran for two scores as UT Martin built a big first half lead and cruised past Tennessee Tech 42-3 on Saturday.

UT Martin (9-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, has the second longest active winning streak in the FCS and has won a program-best nine straight games.

Peyton Logan carried the ball seven times for 116 yards that included a 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Skyhawks, who have won nine in a row against Tennessee Tech (3-7, 1-4).

Wallace broke loose on a 50-yard touchdown run and a 13-yarder early in the first half. He finished with eight carries for 90 yards.

Howard threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Deray Lawrence with about five minutes remaining in the second quarter and then connected with Rodney Williams II on a 4-yard score with 12 seconds left before halftime to stretch the Skyhawks’ lead to 35-3.

Hayden Olsen kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Golden Eagles. Willie Miller was 7-of-15 passing and added 72 yards on the ground.

