USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/28/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (62)
|12-0
|1550
|1
|2. Alabama
|11-1
|1440
|2
|3. Michigan
|11-1
|1408
|6
|4. Cincinnati
|12-0
|1399
|4
|5. Oklahoma State
|11-1
|1285
|7
|6. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1250
|5
|7. Ohio State
|10-2
|1133
|3
|8. Mississippi
|10-2
|1097
|8
|9. Baylor
|10-2
|1046
|10
|10. Oregon
|10-2
|932
|11
|11. Oklahoma
|10-2
|851
|9
|12. Iowa
|10-2
|845
|12
|13. Michigan State
|10-2
|840
|13
|14. Brigham Young
|10-2
|741
|15
|15. Pittsburgh
|10-2
|640
|17
|16. Houston
|11-1
|607
|16
|17. Utah
|9-3
|596
|19
|18. Wake Forest
|10-2
|531
|21
|19. San Diego State
|11-1
|396
|22
|20. North Carolina State
|9-3
|334
|24
|21. Louisiana-Lafayette
|11-1
|268
|23
|22. Kentucky
|9-3
|226
|25
|23. Texas A&M
|8-4
|202
|14
|24. Clemson
|9-3
|170
|NR
|25. Arkansas
|8-4
|128
|NR
Dropped out: No. 18 Wisconsin (8-4); No. 20 Texas-San Antonio (11-1).
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 100; Texas-San Antonio (11-1) 36; Appalachian State (10-2) 30; Air Force (9-3) 16; Minnesota (8-4) 13; Purdue (8-4) 11; Utah State (9-3) 8; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 8; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Fresno State (9-3) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2.
