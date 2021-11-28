HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 2:27 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/28/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1
2. Alabama 11-1 1440 2
3. Michigan 11-1 1408 6
4. Cincinnati 12-0 1399 4
5. Oklahoma State 11-1 1285 7
6. Notre Dame 11-1 1250 5
7. Ohio State 10-2 1133 3
8. Mississippi 10-2 1097 8
9. Baylor 10-2 1046 10
10. Oregon 10-2 932 11
11. Oklahoma 10-2 851 9
12. Iowa 10-2 845 12
13. Michigan State 10-2 840 13
14. Brigham Young 10-2 741 15
15. Pittsburgh 10-2 640 17
16. Houston 11-1 607 16
17. Utah 9-3 596 19
18. Wake Forest 10-2 531 21
19. San Diego State 11-1 396 22
20. North Carolina State 9-3 334 24
21. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 268 23
22. Kentucky 9-3 226 25
23. Texas A&M 8-4 202 14
24. Clemson 9-3 170 NR
25. Arkansas 8-4 128 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Wisconsin (8-4); No. 20 Texas-San Antonio (11-1).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 100; Texas-San Antonio (11-1) 36; Appalachian State (10-2) 30; Air Force (9-3) 16; Minnesota (8-4) 13; Purdue (8-4) 11; Utah State (9-3) 8; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 8; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Fresno State (9-3) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2.

