USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/21/2021 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/21/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1 2. Alabama 10-1 1450 2 3. Ohio State 10-1 1428 4 4. Cincinnati 11-0 1388 3 5. Notre Dame 10-1 1258 6 6. Michigan 10-1 1250 7 7. Oklahoma State 10-1 1210 9 8. Mississippi 9-2 1049 10 9. Oklahoma 10-1 1010 11 10. Baylor 9-2 977 13 11. Oregon 9-2 864 5 12. Iowa 9-2 722 14 13. Michigan State 9-2 698 8 14. Texas A&M 8-3 683 16 15. Brigham Young 9-2 675 15 16. Houston 10-1 572 17 17. Pittsburgh 9-2 507 19 18. Wisconsin 8-3 485 20 19. Utah 8-3 478 25 20. Texas-San Antonio 11-0 475 18 21. Wake Forest 9-2 404 12 22. San Diego State 10-1 257 23 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 236 21 24. North Carolina State 8-3 196 24 25. Kentucky 8-3 91 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Arkansas (7-4).

Others receiving votes: Arkansas (7-4) 67; Clemson (8-3) 56; Mississippi State (7-4) 42; Penn State (7-4) 22; Appalachian State (9-2) 20; Purdue (7-4) 10; Coastal Carolina (9-2) 9; Air Force (8-3) 9; Oregon State (7-4) 2.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.