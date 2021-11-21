CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 1:23 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/21/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Alabama 10-1 1450 2
3. Ohio State 10-1 1428 4
4. Cincinnati 11-0 1388 3
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1258 6
6. Michigan 10-1 1250 7
7. Oklahoma State 10-1 1210 9
8. Mississippi 9-2 1049 10
9. Oklahoma 10-1 1010 11
10. Baylor 9-2 977 13
11. Oregon 9-2 864 5
12. Iowa 9-2 722 14
13. Michigan State 9-2 698 8
14. Texas A&M 8-3 683 16
15. Brigham Young 9-2 675 15
16. Houston 10-1 572 17
17. Pittsburgh 9-2 507 19
18. Wisconsin 8-3 485 20
19. Utah 8-3 478 25
20. Texas-San Antonio 11-0 475 18
21. Wake Forest 9-2 404 12
22. San Diego State 10-1 257 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 236 21
24. North Carolina State 8-3 196 24
25. Kentucky 8-3 91 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Arkansas (7-4).

Others receiving votes: Arkansas (7-4) 67; Clemson (8-3) 56; Mississippi State (7-4) 42; Penn State (7-4) 22; Appalachian State (9-2) 20; Purdue (7-4) 10; Coastal Carolina (9-2) 9; Air Force (8-3) 9; Oregon State (7-4) 2.

