Upsets by North Texas, others push bowl-eligible teams to 83

North Texas needed to win its final five regular-season games to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green did it — and the last victory was the most noteworthy of the bunch.
North Texas knocked No. 15 UTSA from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 45-23 blowout Saturday. The Mean Green improved their own record to 6-6, becoming one of 83 teams to reach bowl eligibility this season. Old Dominion also reached six victories by closing with a five-game winning streak. The Monarchs beat Charlotte 56-34.
With enough slots for 82 bowl teams, one eligible team will be left out. For a while, it looked like there might not be enough six-win teams to fill the spots, but the victory by North Texas, along with upset wins by Virginia Tech, Tulsa and LSU, pushed the number higher.
___
The following teams are bowl eligible:
Air Force
Alabama
Alabama-Birmingham
Appalachian State
Arizona State
Arkansas
Army
Auburn
Ball State
Baylor
Boise State
Boston College
BYU
Central Florida
Central Michigan
Cincinnati
Clemson
Coastal Carolina
East Carolina
Eastern Michigan
Florida
Fresno State
Georgia
Georgia State
Houston
Iowa
Iowa State
Kansas State
Kent State
Kentucky
Liberty
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisville
LSU
Marshall
Maryland
Memphis
Miami
Miami, Ohio
Michigan
Michigan State
Middle Tennessee
Minnesota
Mississippi
Mississippi State
Missouri
North Carolina State
North Texas
Nevada
North Carolina
Northern Illinois
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Old Dominion
Oregon
Oregon State
Penn State
Pittsburgh
Purdue
San Diego State
SMU
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Texas-El Paso
Texas Tech
Toledo
Tulsa
UCLA
Utah
Utah State
UTSA
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
Washington State
Western Kentucky
Western Michigan
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.