Undercuffler, Mofor spark Albany to 41-14 win over Morgan St

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:54 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns and Karl Mofor ran for 90 yards and three scores as Albany rolled to a 41-14 victory over Morgan State in nonconference play on Saturday in a game that was delayed by lightning.

Mofor’s 4-yard TD run and Undercuffler’s 4-yard TD toss to Ian Renninger staked the Great Danes (2-8) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and they hit cruise control from there. Caylin Parker and Mofor sandwiched 1-yard TD runs around Undercuffler’s 23-yard scoring strike to freshman Roy Alexander and the Great Danes took a 34-0 lead into halftime. Mofor’s final TD run was a 2-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Romello Kimbrough had two carries for the Bears (1-9), but he made them count — scoring on a 17-yard run in the third quarter and a 4-yarder in the fourth.

Undercuffler completed 17 of 31 passes for Albany and ran for 19 yards on his only carry. Thomas Greaney had three receptions for 113 yards, while Jackson Parker caught five for 97.

Duce Taylor completed 10 of 17 passes for 85 yards for Morgan State, which managed only 183 yards of offense.

