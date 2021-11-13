CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Tulsa tops Tulane 20-13 in OT on Brooks touchdown

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 8:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shamari Brooks scored on a 15-yard run in overtime and Tulsa overcame four turnovers to defeat Tulane 20-13 on Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane (4-6, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) held the Green Wave (1-9, 0-6) after the touchdown with Tyon Davis knocking down Michael Pratt’s pass on fourth-and-10 from the 25.

Brooks rushed 19 times for 71 yards. Davis Brin was 19 of 30 for 188 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ezra Naylor II in the first quarter but he was intercepted three times, which helped set up a wild finish.

Pratt connected with Phat Watts for a 49-yard touchdown to cap a 95-yard drive with 2:52 to play to pull the Green Wave within 13-10. Then Shi’ke Laister recovered an onside kick and Merek Glover’s 23-yard field goal tied the game with 1:16 to play.

Macon Clark then intercepted Brin and returned the ball 12 yards to the Tulsa 24 but Glover missed a 26-yard field goal wide right with 4 seconds remaining.

Pratt threw for 178 yards and Tyjae Spears rushed for 104.

