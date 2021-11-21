Troy fires coach Chip Lindsey ahead of regular-season finale

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has fired coach Chip Lindsey with one game left in his third season. Athletic director…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has fired coach Chip Lindsey with one game left in his third season.

Athletic director Brent Jones announced the firing Sunday of Lindsey, who was 15-19. Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will finish out the season as interim coach.

The Trojans visit Georgia State on Saturday seeking win No. 6 and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

“I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” Jones said in a statement. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed. I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately.

“Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered.”

He said a search for Lindsey’s replacement would start immediately. Lindsey is a former offensive coordinator at Southern Miss, Arizona State and Auburn.

“Ultimately, we fell short of our goal of producing a championship-winning team,” Lindsey said. “I am grateful to the administration at Troy for giving me this opportunity to serve as head coach.”

The Trojans are coming off losses to Sun Belt Conference division champions No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State.

