No. 1. Georgia (12-0) beat Georgia Tech 45-0. Next: vs. No. 3 Alabama, SEC championship at Atlanta, Saturday.

No. 2. Ohio St. (10-2) lost to No. 6 Michigan 42-27. Next: TBD.

No. 3. Alabama (11-1) beat Auburn 24-22, OT. Next: vs. No. 1 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, Saturday.

No. 4. Cincinnati (12-0) beat East Carolina 35-13. Next: vs. No. 19 Houston, AAC championship at TBD, Saturday.

No. 5. Notre Dame (11-1) beat Stanford 45-14. TBD.

No. 6. Michigan (11-1) beat No. 2 Ohio St 42-27. Next: vs. No. 17 Iowa, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, Saturday.

No. 7. Oklahoma St. (11-1) beat No. 10 Oklahoma 37-33. Next: vs. Baylor, Big-12 championship at Arlington, Saturday.

No. 8. Mississippi (10-2) beat Mississippi St. 31-21. Next: TBD.

No. 9. Baylor (10-2) beat Texas Tech 27-24. Next: vs. Baylor, Big-12 championship at Arlington, Saturday.

No. 10. Oklahoma (10-2) lost to No. 7 Oklahoma St 37-33. Next: TBD.

No. 11. Oregon (10-2) beat Oregon St. 38-29. Next: vs. No. 16 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Las Vegas, Friday.

No. 12. Michigan St. (10-2) beat Penn St. 30-27. Next: vs. TBD.

No. 13. BYU (910-2) beat Southern Cal 35-31. Next: TBD.

No. 14. Texas A&M (8-4) lost to LSU 27-24. Next: TBD.

No. 15. UTSA (11-1) lost to North Texas 45-23. Next: vs. W. Kentucky, Ryan Conference USA championship at San Antonio, Texas, Friday.

No. 16. Utah (9-3) beat Colorado 28-13. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Las Vegas, Friday.

No. 17. Iowa (10-2) beat Nebraska 28-21, Friday. Next: vs. No. 6 Michigan, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, Saturday.

No. 18. Wisconsin (8-4) lost to Minnesota 23-13. Next: TBD.

No. 19. Houston (11-1) beat UConn 45-17. Next: vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, AAC championship at Cincinnati, Saturday.

No. 20. Pittsburgh (10-2) beat Syracuse 31-14. Next: vs. Wake Forest, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., Saturday.

No. 21. Wake Forest (10-2) beat Boston College 41-10. Next: ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., Saturday.

No. 22. San Diego St. (11-1) beat Boise St. 27-16, Friday. Next: vs. Utah St., Saturday.

No. 23. Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) beat Louisiana-Monroe 21-16. Next: vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship, Saturday.

No. 24. NC State (9-3) beat North Carolina 34-30. Next: TBD.

No. 25. Arkansas (8-4) beat Missouri 34-17. Next: TBD.

