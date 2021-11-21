CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Sven's TD runs of…

Sven’s TD runs of 43, 98 yards help Wyoming beat Utah State

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 12:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Levi Williams threw two touchdown passes, Titus Sven ran for scores of 43 and 98 yards and Wyoming beat Utah State 44-17 on Saturday night to snap the Aggies’ five-game win streak.

Williams was 12-of-15 passing for 224 yards with an interception and Sven finished with 15 carries for 169 yards. Xazavian Valladay added 145 yards rushing for Wyoming (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West Conference) and Cameron Stone scored on a 99-yard kickoff return.

Joshua Cobbs caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Williams with 6:50 left in the second quarter and, after the Cowboys defense forced Utah State into its second consecutive three-and-out, John Hoyland kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Wyoming a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Logan Bonner threw two touchdown pass for Utah State (8-3, 5-2) and Calvin Tyler Jr. had 109 yards rushing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up