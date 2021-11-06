CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Stony Brook snaps 4-game slide, defeats Maine 22-17

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 4:05 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ty Son Lawton scored two touchdowns and Stony Brook snapped a four-game losing streak with a 22-17 victory over Maine on Saturday.

Lawton caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tyquell Fields to give the Seawolves a 22-10 lead early in the fourth quarter before Maine answered with a 10-yard pass from Derek Robertson to Jacob Hennie, cutting Stony Brooks’ lead to 22-17 with 3:49 remaining. After Maine forced a punt, Robertson was intercepted on the Black Bears’ only remaining possession.

Stony Brook built a 16-0 lead in the second quarter on Lawton’s 9-yard touchdown run and three field goals by Angelo Guglielmello. The Seawolves led 16-10 at the half.

Fields completed 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Seawolves (4-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which has won three straight games.

For the Black Bears (4-5, 3-4), Freddie Brock had 10 carries for 82 yards and Robertson finished 17 of 32 for 160 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

