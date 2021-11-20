CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Stony Brook beats Albany for 200th win in program history

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:39 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyquell Fields passed for two touchdowns, Ty Son Lawton rushed for 134 yards and a score, and Stony Brook beat Albany 36-14 on Saturday for its 200th win in program history.

Jayden Cook returned a blocked punt for a 28-yard touchdown early in the third quarter for a 26-0 lead. Fields had passing TDs of 21 and 67 yards in the first half.

Fields was 10 of 15 for 149 yards for Stony Brook (5-6, 4-4).

Stony Brook retains possession of the Golden Apple after the 23rd meeting in the series.

Joey Carino and Jeff Undercuffler combined to go 16 for 25 for 174 yards for Albany (3-8, 2-6). Karl Mofor rushed for 64 yards and two scores.

