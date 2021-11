College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Chattanooga 3½ at TENNESSEE TECH Furman 7½ at HIGH POINT at EAST CAROLINA 5½…

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Chattanooga 3½ at TENNESSEE TECH Furman 7½ at HIGH POINT at EAST CAROLINA 5½ Old Dominion at ARMY 8 Siena at NORTHEASTERN 4½ Detroit Mercy at UNC GREENSBORO 6½ Elon at UCONN 33 Maryland-Eastern Shore at SYRACUSE 1½ Indiana at TENNESSEE 22½ Presbyterian at WEST VIRGINIA 15½ Bellarmine Minnesota 2½ at PITTSBURGH at TEXAS A&M 18½ New Orleans Davidson 5½ at CHARLOTTE at GEORGETOWN 10 Longwood at DELAWARE 10½ LIU at PURDUE 10½ Florida State at CHARLESTON (SC) 1½ Tulane at OLE MISS 15½ Rider at HOUSTON 33 Northwestern State SIU-Edwardsville 1½ at OMAHA at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 16½ Prairie View A&M at RICE 2½ Texas State at WAKE FOREST 1½ Northwestern at SANTA CLARA 10½ Hawaii at CREIGHTON 8½ North Dakota State at BOISE STATE 4½ Saint Louis at MARQUETTE 17½ Jackson State at NEW MEXICO STATE 13½ New Mexico Duke 3½ at OHIO STATE at NEVADA 13½ Pepperdine at SAN JOSE STATE 1½ South Dakota at SAN DIEGO STATE 20½ Long Beach State NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 4½ (OFF) Memphis at BROOKLYN 6½ (217) New York at PORTLAND 9½ (216) Detroit at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at PHOENIX 2½ (219½) Golden State College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Western Kentucky 1½ 1½ (71½) at UTSA at UTAH 2½ 2½ (59½) Oregon Saturday Kent State 2½ 2½ (73½) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at OKLAHOMA STATE 4½ 4½ (46½) Baylor at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 5½ (49½) Utah State Appalachian State 2½ 2½ (53½) at LOUISIANA Georgia 6½ 6½ (50½) at ALABAMA at CINCINNATI 10½ 10½ (53½) Houston Michigan 11½ 11½ (43½) at IOWA Pittsburgh 2½ 2½ (72½) at WAKE FOREST at CAL 2½ 3½ (58½) USC NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 5 4½ (47½) at NEW ORLEANS Sunday at MIAMI 2½ 3 (41½) NY Giants Indianapolis 7½ 8½ (46) at HOUSTON Minnesota 7 7 (47) at DETROIT Philadelphia 7 6½ (45½) at NY JETS Arizona 7 7½ (45½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 2½ 3 (50½) LA Chargers Tampa Bay 10 11 (50½) at ATLANTA at LAS VEGAS 2½ 2½ (49) Washington at LA RAMS 13½ 12½ (48) Jacksonville Baltimore 3½ 3½ (44) at PITTSBURGH San Francisco 2½ 2½ (46½) at SEATTLE at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (47) Denver Monday at BUFFALO 3½ 3 (44) New England NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Islanders OFF at FLORIDA -146 Washington +122 at BOSTON -260 Detroit +210 at NEW JERSEY -142 San Jose +118 Tampa Bay -111 at ST. LOUIS -108 at NASHVILLE -160 Columbus +132 at MINNESOTA -350 Arizona +275 Carolina -118 at DALLAS +100 at LOS ANGELES -134 Anaheim +112

