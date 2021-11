College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at FLORIDA 21 (134½) Troy Kanss 14½ (142) at IONA at BOWLING GREEN…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at FLORIDA 21 (134½) Troy Kanss 14½ (142) at IONA at BOWLING GREEN 22½ (144) Chicago St. at SOUTH CAROLINA 17 (145) Rider at DEPAUL 11½ (146) E. Michgian James Madison 1 (146) at FAU Evansville 5½ (127½) at E. ILLINOIS at SMU 17½ (145½) Louisiana-Monroe Wofford 1½ (140) at GEORGIA at ARKANSAS 18½ (147½) Penn at QUINNIPIAC 1½ (135½) Brown at BELMONT 3½ (143½) Dayton at KANSAS STATE 19 (138½) N. Dakota Villanova 18½ (140½) at LA SALLE at SAN DIEGO 11½ (133) CS Northridge at ALABAMA 10½ (153) Miami at COLORADO 5½ (134) Stanford at CALIFORNIA 2½ (122½) Fresno St. NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 2½(218)at LA CLIPPERS Milwaukee 3½(217½)at INDIANA Sacramento 2(OFF)at MEMPHIS at TORONTO 3(210½)Boston at LA LAKERS 10(216½)Detroit College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 44(51)at ALABAMA NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 12(45½)at JACKSONVILLE at NEW ENGLAND 2½7(43½)Tennessee Philadelphia 2½3½(45½)at NY GIANTS at CINCINNATI 3½3½(44½)Pittsburgh Tampa Bay 3½3½(53)at INDIANAPOLIS Carolina 1½2(41½)at MIAMI at HOUSTON 2½2½(44½)NY Jets LA Chargers 22½(47)at DENVER at SAN FRANCISCO 2½3(49)Minnesota LA Rams 1½2(47)at GREEN BAY at BALTIMORE 53½(47)Cleveland

Monday

at WASHINGTON 3½1(46½)Seattle NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -154Washington+128 Tampa Bay -113at MINNESOTA-106 at N.Y RANGERS -164N.Y Islanders+136 at NEW JERSEY -134Philadelphia+112 at BOSTON -260Vancouver+210 at CHICAGO -132San Jose+110 Toronto -176at ANAHEIM+146

