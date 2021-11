College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at EVANSVILLE 12 (OFF) IUPUI Cal St.-Fullerton 5½ (149½) at SAN JOSE ST.…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at EVANSVILLE 12 (OFF) IUPUI Cal St.-Fullerton 5½ (149½) at SAN JOSE ST. at WASHINGTON 15 (138½) N. Arizona N. Colorado 1 (138½) at HAWAII NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Toronto at UTAH OFF (OFF) Indiana at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Miami College football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Toledo 9½ 10½ (50) at BOWLING GREEN Ball St. 2½ 2½ (60) at N. ILLINOIS at CENT. MICHIGAN 3 2½ (75) Kent St. Thursday at PITTSBURGH 6 6½ (73) North Carolina Friday Cincinnati 23½ 23½ (57) at SOUTH FLORIDA at BOISE ST. 14½ 13½ (48½) Wyoming Saturday at SMU 7½ 7 (60½) UCF at MEMPHIS 6 5½ (59) East Carolina Houston 25 24½ (54½) at TEMPLE at INDIANA 6½ 7 (42) Rutgers at ALABAMA 51½ 51½ (67) New Mexico St. Michigan +1½ 1 (48½) at PENN ST. at WISCONSIN 24 24½ (41) Northwestern at LOUISVILLE 3 3 (55½) Syracuse at KANSAS ST. 6½ 6½ (47) West Virginia at AUBURN 5½ 5½ (50) Mississippi St. Oklahoma 6 5½ (62½) at BAYLOR at CLEMSON 39½ 41 (50½) UConn Utah 24½ 24 (54) at ARIZONA at COASTAL CAROLINA 10 10½ (52) Georgia St. W. Kentucky 19 18 (62½) at RICE at APPALACHIAN ST. 23 22½ (52½) South Alabama at TEXAS ST. 2½ 2½ (53½) Georgia Southern at IOWA 6½ 5½ (37) Minnesota at OHIO ST. 20½ 20 (62) Purdue Georgia 20½ 20½ (56) at TENNESSEE Miami 2½ 2½ (60½) at FLORIDA ST. at VIRGINIA TECH 11 11½ (50) Duke Iowa St. 10½ 10½ (58½) at TEXAS TECH at GEORGIA TECH 2 2 (54) Boston College at LOUISIANA TECH 6 6½ (57) Charlotte at MARSHALL 6 4½ (54½) UAB Louisiana-Lafayette 6 7 (48) at TROY at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 10 10 (56) FIU FAU 6½ 7 (48) at OLD DOMINION at UTSA 33 33 (54½) Southern Miss. Tulsa 3 3 (55½) at TULANE at MICHIGAN ST. 13½ 13 (61½) Maryland at MISSOURI 1½ 1 (55) South Carolina UTEP 1½ 1½ (55) at NORTH TEXAS Hawaii 2½ 3 (57) at UNLV at LOUISIANA-MONROE 3 3 (66½) Arkansas St. at OREGON ST. 10 12½ (55½) Stanford Kentucky 21 21 (52½) at VANDERBILT Arizona St. 5½ 5½ (44) at WASHINGTON Texas A&M 2½ 2½ (55½) at MISSISSIPPI Air Force 2½ 2½ (45½) at COLORADO ST. at FRESNO ST. 24½ 24½ (51) New Mexico Arkansas 2½ 2½ (59) at LSU at WAKE FOREST 2½ 2 (66½) NC State at TEXAS 29½ 30½ (62) Kansas Notre Dame 4½ 5½ (64) at VIRGINIA at OKLAHOMA ST. 13½ 13 (54½) TCU at UCLA 15 17 (57½) Colorado at OREGON 13½ 14 (57) Washington St. at SAN JOSE ST. 4½ 4½ (56½) Utah St. at SAN DIEGO ST. +1 2½ (46½) Nevada NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 7 7½ (46½) at MIAMI Sunday Buffalo 13 12½ (47½) at NY JETS Tampa Bay 9½ 9½ (51½) at WASHINGTON at DALLAS 9 9 (54½) Atlanta at TENNESSEE 2½ 3 (44½) New Orleans at INDIANAPOLIS 10½ 10½ (47½) Jacksonville at PITTSBURGH 9 8½ (42½) Detroit at NEW ENGLAND 2½ 1½ (45) Cleveland at LA CHARGERS 2½ 3 (53) Minnesota at ARIZONA 10 10½ (44½) Carolina at DENVER 2½ 2½ (45) Philadelphia at GREEN BAY 5½ 3½ (49½) Seattle Kansas City 2½ 2½ (51½) at LAS VEGAS Monday LA Rams 4 4 (49) at SAN FRANCISCO NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -134 Edmonton +113 Calgary -128 at MONTREAL +108 Los Angeles -110 at OTTAWA -110 NY Islanders -138 at NEW JERSEY +117 Florida -117 at PITTSBURGH -103 Washington -135 at DETROIT +114 at ST. LOUIS -166 Nashville +140 at WINNIPEG -176 San Jose +149 at COLORADO -204 Vancouver +170 at VEGAS -110 Minnesota -109 at SEATTLE -165 Anaheim +140

