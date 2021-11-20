CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » South Carolina State rallies…

South Carolina State rallies past Norfolk State 31-21

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to Shaquan Davis, Kendrell Flowers rushed for 172 yards and a score and South Carolina State rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norfolk State 31-21 on Saturday.

Fields connected with Davis from 14 yards out for the go-ahead score 1:36 into the fourth quarter before hitting Davis again for a 20-yard TD and a 24-14 lead with 9:19 remaining. J.J Davis scored on a 5-yard run to get the Spartans within 24-21 with 5:48 left, but Fields answered with an 11-play drive — capped by Flowers’ 1-yard TD run — that left just 39 seconds on the clock.

Fields completed 21 of 34 passes for 250 yards for the Bulldogs (6-5, 5-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Davis had nine catches for 141 yards.

Carter passed for 240 yards and two scores for Norfolk State (6-5, 2-3). He was also the Spartans leading rusher with 45 yards on 12 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up