South Carolina State edges Howard for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 6:22 PM

ORANGESBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kendrel Flowers scored a touchdown, Gavyn Zimmerman kicked two field goals and South Carolina State held off Howard 15-12 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive victory.

Flowers’ 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter staked the Bulldogs to the early lead, the Bulldogs recovered a second-quarter fumble in the end zone for a safety and Zimmerman added his two field goals, both after SCSU was stopped on third down in the red zone.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-0 MEAC) led 15-10 after Zimmerman’s second field goal, then later SCSU punter Dyson Roberts was tackled in the end zone for a Howard safety.

Neither team threatened to score in the fourth quarter but SCSU special teams twice pinned Howard (2-7, 1-3) inside its own 5-yard-line after Roberts punts.

Corey Fields Jr. completed 13 of 32 passes for 143 yards for South Carolina State.

Howard quarterbacks Chance Hollingsworth and Quinton Williams combined to go 13-of-23 for 147 yards.

