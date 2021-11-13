CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Smith’s 3 first-half TDs spark Princeton past Yale, 35-20

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:34 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Cole Smith threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Princeton knocked off Yale 35-20 on Saturday, and knocking the Bulldogs out of a three-way tie for first place in the Ivy League.

Princeton, Yale and Dartmouth each entered Saturday with 4-1 records in conference play. Princeton and Dartmouth now share the Ivy League lead, with the Big Green holding the tiebreaker after handing the Tigers their first loss last week, 31-7. Princeton plays its season finale Saturday at Penn.

Smith’s third TD pass, a seven-yard strike to Jacob Birmelin, put the Tigers in front for good at 21-17 with :03 left in the first half.

Nolan Grooms and Spencer Alston each ran for second-quarter touchdowns and Jack Bosman kicked a 43-yard field goal that had given Yale a 17-14 lead.

Trey Gray ran 27 yards for a Princeton touchdown to start the third quarter.

