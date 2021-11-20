CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Smith-Hayek combo rallies Villanova past Delaware 21-13

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 5:29 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Daniel Smith and Jaaron Hayek teamed up for two big plays in the fourth quarter and Villanova rallied for a 21-13 victory over Delaware on Saturday.

Two Ryan Coe field goals sandwiched around a 16-yard TD run by Dejoun Lee had Delaware leading 13-7 with 12:19 left in the game. But the Wildcats (9-2, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Association), who are ranked ninth in the latest FCS coaches poll, took the lead two plays later — Smith’s 64-yard completion to Hayek and a 1-yard TD run by Jalen Jackson. Smith connected with Hayek for a 24-yard TD with 8:57 left to play to cap the scoring.

Smith finished with 208 yards passing and he was the Wildcats’ top rusher with 47 yards on seven carries. Hayek caught five passes for 117 yards.

Zach Gwynn completed 14 of 27 passes for 143 yards with one interception for the Blue Hens (5-6, 3-5).

