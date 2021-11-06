Smith accounts for 5 TDs in Villanova’s 35-0 rout of Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith accounted for five touchdowns as Villanova routed Elon 35-0 on Saturday. Smith was 16-of-23…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith accounted for five touchdowns as Villanova routed Elon 35-0 on Saturday.

Smith was 16-of-23 passing for 238 yards with a touchdown pass to three separate receivers. He added 45 yards on the ground that included two scores from short yardage.

The FCS’s 13th-ranked Wildcats (7-2, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association) entered a half-game back of James Madison atop the CAA standings, and rebounded from a 31-18 home loss to William & Mary that ended a three-game win streak.

Smith threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Jackson and a 48-yarder to Jaaron Hayek, and closed the first half with a 2-yard TD run as the Wildcats built a 21-0 halftime lead.

Smith ran into the end zone from the 1 late in the third quarter, and then capped the scoring with 1:55 remaining with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Todd Summers.

Davis Cheek was 13-of-28 passing for 146 yards for Elon (4-5, 3-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.