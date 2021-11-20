CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Self's 5 TDs lead…

Self’s 5 TDs lead Stephen F. Austin past Lamar, 42-6

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trae Self ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as Stephen F. Austin steamrolled Lamar 42-6 in the regular season finale Saturday.

The Lumberjacks, who hope for an at-large berth into the playoffs, came into the game ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches Poll and won their fifth straight game.

Self squeezed over from the 1 twice in the first quarter to put SFA up 14-0. After Bailey Giffen got the Cardinals on the board with a 32-yard field goal, Self threw a nine-yard strike to Jeremiah Miller and a 7-yard strike to Lawton Rikel.

Giffen connected on a 53-yard field goal with :21 left in the first half to make it 28-6 at intermission, but Self scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a five-yard run less than two minutes into the second half.

Self was 15 of 23 for 262 yards and was picked off once for SFA (8-3, 4-2 ASUN-WAC).

Lamar (1-9, 0-6) used three quarterbacks who were a collective 8 of 21 for 117 yards. The Cardinals used 12 running backs in the game and gained 83 yards on 44 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up