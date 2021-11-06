CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Self leads Stephen F.…

Self leads Stephen F. Austin past Eastern Kentucky, 31-17

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NACAGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson and Miles Reed ran for 132 yards and a score as Stephen F. Austin won its third straight game and handed Eastern Kentucky its first conference loss, 31-17 on Saturday.

Self hit Gipson from 34 yards out in the first quarter and found him again for an 87-yard bomb to spark the Lumberjacks to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and their six-yard connection in the third quarter gave them a 24-10 advantage.

Parker McKinney was 30 of 50 for 273 yards and a touchdown to lead Eastern Kentucky (6-3, 3-1 WAC-ASUN), but was picked off twice. He carried 11 times for 100 yards.

Self was 16 of 25 for 323 yards and an interception for SFA (6-3, 2-2). Gipson had four catches for 138 yards and Lawton Rikel added three for another 65 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up