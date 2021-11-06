CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Richmond’s 2 defensive TDs spark a 28-17 win over Towson

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 6:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kobie Turner recovered a fumble in the end zone and Tyler Dressler returned an interception 32 yards for a score as Richmond knocked off Towson, 28-17 on Saturday.

Keegan Vaughn kicked a 24-yard field goal and Chris Ferguson threw 15 yards for a touchdown to give Towson a 10-0 lead after one quarter, but Savon Smith ran 24 yards for a second-quarter score and the Spiders (4-5, 2-4 Colonial) rode two defensive touchdowns to a 21-10 halftime lead.

Darius Reynolds and Turner combined on a sack of Ferguson, forcing a fumble that Turner recovered for a 14-10 lead with 3:31 left in the first half and Dressler picked off a Ferguson pass and scored with :23 left to make it 21-10.

Vincent Amendola found Caleb Smith from 37 yards out to pull Towson (4-5, 3-3) within a touchdown at 21-17, but Jerry Garcia Jr. put the game away for the Spiders with a 54-yard run for a score with 8:56 left.

