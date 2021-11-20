CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Pappas passes Morehead State…

Pappas passes Morehead State past Valparaiso 51-38

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw three touchdown passes and Issiah Aguero ran for 123 yards as Morehead State rolled past Valparaiso 51-38 in the regular season finale on Saturday.

The Eagles (7-4, 6-2) finish tied for third place with St. Thomas in the Pioneer Football League, a game back of Davidson and San Diego. Morehead State has posted a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002 and 2003, and its seven wins is the most since 2015.

Pappas threw all three of his touchdowns to DeVonte Adams, who finished with three catches for 169 yards. The pair connected from 33 yards out for the game’s first score and again from 12 yards out midway through the third quarter. Their final touchdown came on a 57-yard strike with 4:49 left in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 34-17 lead.

Pappas was 21 of 32 for 389 yards, but was intercepted in the fourth quarter by Nathan Orlandini, who returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

Ben Nimz was 19 of 332 for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Beacons (4-7, 4-4) but was picked off three times. Robert Washington carried 33 times for 159 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up