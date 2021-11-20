CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Old Dominion rallies to 24-17 win on pair of 4th-quarter TDs

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:11 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Davis and Blake Watson scored touchdowns three minutes apart and Old Dominion rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Middle Tennessee 24-17 on Saturday.

The Monarchs (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA) entered the final quarter tied at 10-10 with Middle Tennessee (5-6, 3-4) driving to a first-and-goal. The Monarchs stopped the threat with R’Tarriun Johnson’s fourth-down tackle for an 11-yard loss.

Six plays later, Davis broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run and, after holding Middle Tennessee to a three-and-out, Watson scored from the 4. The big play in that drive was Hayden Wolff’s 60-yard pass to Ali Jennings on first down.

The Blue Raiders cut the gap to 24-17 when Jaylin Lane caught a 26-yard TD pass from Nicholas Vattiato with four minutes left, and had one more chance but Brad Anderson fumbled with 2:23 remaining.

Jason Henderson forced the fumble, Devin Brandt-Epps recovered and ODU ran out the clock.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

