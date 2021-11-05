CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Fairfax schools employees 97% vaccinated | DC’s developmentally disabled community hard-hit by virus | Latest vaccine numbers
Ohio State QB Miller suspended, cited for impaired driving

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 6:40 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State third-string quarterback Jack Miller III was suspended from the team after being arrested early Friday and cited for operating a vehicle while impaired.

The redshirt freshman from Scottsdale, Arizona, was cited by the Ohio State Highway Patrol a few blocks from the Columbus campus around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The citation also lists a traffic violation.

Miller was ordered to appear in court Nov. 12. It was unclear whether he has an attorney. His case wasn’t yet listed in court records.

Miller is a reserve behind C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord. He has appeared in four games this season, going 7 for 14 for 101 yards for the sixth-ranked Buckeyes. Ohio State is at Nebraska on Saturday.

