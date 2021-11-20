CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
North Alabama edges Hampton 35-27

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:34 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Parker Driggers ran for touchdowns, Jaylen Gipson ran for another two and North Alabama defeated Hampton 35-27 on Saturday.

The Lions (3-8, 2-4 Big South) never trailed and led 35-21 after Driggers’ 2-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the game. Tymere Robinson scored for Hampton (5-6, 3-4) with 1:06 to go but North Alabama recovered the onside kick.

Blake Dever completed 15 of 28 passes for 254 yards and the Lions had a total of 351 passing yards.

Jett Duffey completed 15 of 24 passes for 242 yards and led the Pirates with 69 yards on the ground. Romon Copeland had six receptions for 129 yards.

