No. 9 Oklahoma State takes its B12 title chase to Texas Tech

No. 9 Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) at Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma State by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 23-22-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State controls its own fate in getting into the Big 12 championship game for the first time. The Cowboys could clinch a spot in the Dec. 4 title game as early as Saturday night, with a win at Texas Tech combined with a Baylor loss at Kansas State earlier in the day. Oklahoma State then finishes the regular season in its annual Bedlam game against No. 12 Oklahoma, which could become the first of two meetings in two weeks for the instate rivals. Texas Tech is bowl eligible for the first time since 2017 after a 41-38 win over Iowa State that ended on Jonathan Garibay’s 62-yard field goal.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma vs. Oklahoma State secondary. Ezukanma has 10 catches for 275 yards and three TDs the past two seasons against the Cowboys, including a career-high 183 yards receiving last year. Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s top-ranked passing defense, allowing only 191.9 yards per game and only six receiving TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: Senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is the Big 12 leader with 93 tackles. He is fifth among active FBS players with 372 total tackles.

Texas Tech: Redshirt freshman quarterback Donovan Smith completed 25-of-32 passes for 322 yards and three TDs against Iowa State in his first start last week. He filled in for Henry Colombi (illness), who had started five games after Tyler Shough got hurt in the fourth game this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cowboys could reach 10 wins for the 10th time in program history, and seventh time since 2010. … Texas Tech and Oklahoma State have combined for at least 75 points in eight of their last nine meetings. … Only two touchdowns have been scored against Oklahoma State the past three games. Both of those were by TCU, which trailed 49-3 in the fourth quarter last week before a TD run and a fumble return for a score. … Texas Tech is 43-17 (.717 win percentage) in night games at home since 2002.

