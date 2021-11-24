No. 8 Mississippi, Mississippi St match high-speed offenses

No. 8 Mississippi (9-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).…

No. 8 Mississippi (9-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Mississippi State by 2 ½ according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series record: Ole Miss leads 63-47-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams aim to maintain winning streaks as well as claim Magnolia State bragging rights in the 94th Egg Bowl in Starkville. Ole Miss has won three in a row overall and seeks its first 10-win regular season in program history. Mississippi State has won four of five including a historic comeback over then-No. 17 Auburn to flip last season’s 4-7 finish. The Bulldogs aim to avenge a 31-24 loss and earn their third series win in four meetings.

KEY MATCHUP

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral vs. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. While they won’t face off directly, two of the SEC’s top passers could determine which high-powered offense rules this matchup. Corral, who has been touted as a Heisman Trophy candidate, ranks third among conference QBs with 3,100 yards, 19 TDs and three interceptions. He leads the nation’s No. 5 offense (517.5 yards per game) and No. 20 passing game (286.4) and stands ninth individually in FBS total offense at 332.5 yards per game. Rogers has thrown for a school-record 4,113 yards to lead the SEC. The sophomore also has 34 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ole Miss defensive lineman Sam Williams has racked up a school-record 10.5 sacks this season and ranks sixth in FBS. The Rebels have 36 sacks and rank ninth nationally at 3.3 per game.

Mississippi State receiver Makai Polk can break Fred Ross’ single-season record of 88 catches (2015) with his next reception. His 891 yards rank 10th in program history for a single season and put him among five Bulldogs to surpass 800 yards through 11 games since 2000.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mississippi leads the Egg Bowl 57-29-5 and is 15-13-1 in Thanksgiving games. … Receiver Braylon Sanders (22 catches, 486 yards, three TDs) ranks fourth nationally in yards per reception at 22.1 and leads the SEC. … Jerrion Early (643), Snoop Conner (561) and Corral (552) lead a sixth-ranked rushing game averaging 231.1 yards per outing. … MSU can reach eight wins for the first time since going 8-5 in 2018. … Receivers Jaden Walley and Austin Williams have 569 and 519 yards respectively, with Williams’ three TDs last week against Tennessee State tying the school single-game mark.

