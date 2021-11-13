No. 18 Baylor beats No. 4 Oklahoma 27-14 to end streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, Baylor’s defense constantly pressured Caleb…

Abram Smith had 148 yards rushing, including a 75-yard scamper to set up the first of Bohanon’s two rushing TDs in the fourth quarter, and the Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, CFP No. 13) rebounded from an unexpected loss last week at struggling TCU.

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1, CFP No. 8) were held to 260 total yards, their fewest ever for Lincoln Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two seasons as offensive coordinator before that.

Baylor fans stormed the field when they thought the game was over, but there had been a timeout, and three seconds remained. Pretty much all of Oklahoma’s team had left the field and it took several minutes to clear the field.

After an extended discussion among the referees, and an irate Riley, the defense returned to the field for the final snap. That was a 32-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins for scoring that could come into play in a Big 12 tiebreaker, and the fans then swarmed the field again.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who had been so dynamic since leading a big comeback against Texas last month, threw two interceptions. Preseason AP All-America Rattler, took over late in the third quarter.

NO. 3 ALABAMA 59, NEW MEXICO STATE 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Jameson Williams, and Alabama routed New Mexico State.

Young completed 21 of 23 passes in just over a half and the Crimson Tide (9-1, No. 2 CFP) produced the expected romp after a slow start. Alabama even trailed briefly before rattling off seven touchdowns in 20 minutes for a 49-3 halftime lead over the Aggies (1-9).

Young became the first Alabama quarterback to complete his first 13 passes in a game, playing only one drive into the second half when he lost a fumble in New Mexico State territory.

NO. 9 MICHIGAN 21, NO. 23 PENN STATE 17

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and Michigan stayed in the Big Ten championship race, rallying past Penn State.

McNamara completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns to boost the Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 conference, No. 6 CFP).

Hassan Haskins ran for 156 yards on 31 carries and Roman Wilson caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolverines.

Sean Clifford withstood seven sacks for Penn State (6-4, 3-4), completing 23 of 43 for 205 yards and a touchdown.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 43, NO. 16 AUBURN 34

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns to help Mississippi State beat Auburn.

Auburn (6-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter. But Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3) rallied, scoring 40 straight points behind Rogers’ arm.

Rogers completed 44 of 54 passes, connecting with 10 Bulldogs. Jaden Walley had seven catches for 87 yards, and Jakai Polk finished with 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

Auburn’s offense got off to a strong start behind Bo Nix. He finished with 377 yards passing and two touchdowns. But, as the defense struggled to slow Mississippi State’s passing attack after halftime, the Tigers were held to 158 yards and six points in the second half.

NO. 17 HOUSTON 37, TEMPLE 8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Houston beat Temple to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Cougars (9-1, 7-0 American Athletic) have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in the conference championship game since winning the American Athletic in 2015. They will likely face No. 2 Cincinnati, which has to win one of its remaining two games — at home against SMU next Saturday and at East Carolina on Nov. 26, to join them in the Dec. 4 championship game.

Temple (3-7, 1-5) has lost five straight.

NO. 20 WISCONSIN 35, NORTHWESTERN 7

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help Wisconsin beat Northwestern for its sixth consecutive victory.

Graham Mertz threw two touchdown passes for Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) and Badgers had four interceptions. Northwestern’s Andrew Marty threw three interceptions for the second straight week.

Northwestern (3-7, 1-6) was lost four in a row.

