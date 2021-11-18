No. 16 Texas A&M looks to bounce back against Prairie View

Prairie View A&M (7-2) at No. 16 Texas A&M (7-3), Saturday at noon EST (SECN). Line: No line, according to…

Prairie View A&M (7-2) at No. 16 Texas A&M (7-3), Saturday at noon EST (SECN).

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas A&M 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Aggies will look to rebound from last week’s loss at Ole Miss that snapped a four-game winning streak when they take a break from SEC play with a game against FCS school Prairie View. The Panthers are coming off a loss to Alcorn State last week that ended a five-game winning streak.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M’s running game vs. Prairie View’s defense. The Aggies have been running all over SEC defenses, so they should certainly have a big day on the ground against the Panthers. Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller is third in the SEC with 914 yards rushing and Devon Achane had 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prairie View: QB Jawon Pass, a graduate transfer from Louisville, ranks third in the SWAC in yards passing with a career-high 2,326 yards passing. He has 16 TD passes with seven interceptions this season.

Texas A&M: QB Zach Calzada looks to rebound after throwing a season-high two interceptions without a touchdown in last week’s loss. He hasn’t thrown a TD pass in the last two games after piling up seven in the previous three games combined.

FACTS & FIGURES

A&M got a 67-0 win in the first meeting in this series in 2016. … Prairie View leads the West Division of the SWAC. … These schools are located about 50 miles apart. … The Panthers rank second in the SWAC by averaging 442.3 yards a game. … Antonio Mullins leads Prairie View with 464 yards receiving. … Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal is tied for fourth in the SEC with 6 ½ sacks and is 10th with 10 ½ tackles for losses. … Ainias Smith is eighth in the nation and second in the league by averaging 11.7 yards a return. … DL Tyree Johnson is third in the SEC with eight sacks. … Texas A&M is 25-4 when scoring first and 23-0 when leading at the end of the first quarter.

