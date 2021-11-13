CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Nimz, Washington lead Valparaiso…

Nimz, Washington lead Valparaiso past Butler 47-3

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 4:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ben Nimz threw three touchdown passes, Robert Washington ran for two scores, and Valparaiso rolled past Butler 47-3 on Saturday.

Nimz completed 19 of 24 passes for 241 yards. His touchdowns were 6 yards to Connor Hebbeler, 15 yards to Barret Labus and 38 yards to Matt Ross, all in the first half. Nimz scored on a 7-yard run, also in the first half, as the Beacons (4-6, 4-3 Pioneer Football League) built a 30-3 lead.

Washington had 14 carries for 102 yards. Both of his touchdowns came in the second half, on runs of 1 and 6 yards.

Butler (2-8, 0-7) managed just 191 yards of total offense. Bret Bushka completed 9 of 18 passes for 82 yards and was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 39 yards.

The Beacons had 421 yards of total offense.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Obituary: Alan Paller

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up