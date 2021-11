NCAA FCS Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 27 Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m. UT-Martin at Missouri St., 4 p.m. S. Illinois at South Dakota, 6 p.m. Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21 Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10 UC Davis at South Dakota St., 3 p.m. N. Iowa at E. Washington, 4 p.m. Florida A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m. ___ Second Round Saturday, Dec. 4 Stephen F. Austin-Incarnate Word winner at Sam Houston, 3 p.m. UT-Martin-Missouri St. winner at Montana St., 4 p.m. S. Illinois-South Dakota winner at North Dakota St., 3:30 p.m. Kennesaw St. at ETSU, 2 p.m. Holy Cross at Villanova, 7 p.m. UC Davis-South Dakota St. winner at Sacramento St., 9 p.m. N. Iowa-E. Washington winner at Montana, 9 p.m. Florida A&M-SE Louisiana at James Madison, 2 p.m. ___ Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 10 TBD Saturday, Dec. 11 TBD ___ Semifinals Friday, Dec. 17 TBD Saturday, Dec. 18 TBD ___ Championship Saturday, Jan. 8 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas Semifinal winners, Noon