NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 20
Lake Forest at Saint John’s (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Redlands at Linfield, 3 p.m.
Trinity (Texas) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.
Huntington at Birmingham, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Wis.-Whitwater, 1 p.m.
Rose-Hulman at DePauw, noon
Bethel (Minn.) at Central (Iowa), 1 p.m.
Aurora at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.
Carnegie Mellon at North Central, 1 p.m.
Wis.-LaCrosse at Albion, noon
Springfield at SUNY-Cortland, noon
Rensselaer at Endicott, noon
Washington & Lee at Mount Union, noon
Johns Hopkins at Salisbury, noon
Anna Maria at Delaware Valley, noon
Framingham at Muhlenberg, noon
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 27
TBD
___
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 4
TBD
___
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 11
TBD
___
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 17
|Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
|At Canton, Ohio
Semifinal Winners, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.