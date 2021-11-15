CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 1:13 AM

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 20

Lake Forest at Saint John’s (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Redlands at Linfield, 3 p.m.

Trinity (Texas) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.

Huntington at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Wis.-Whitwater, 1 p.m.

Rose-Hulman at DePauw, noon

Bethel (Minn.) at Central (Iowa), 1 p.m.

Aurora at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.

Carnegie Mellon at North Central, 1 p.m.

Wis.-LaCrosse at Albion, noon

Springfield at SUNY-Cortland, noon

Rensselaer at Endicott, noon

Washington & Lee at Mount Union, noon

Johns Hopkins at Salisbury, noon

Anna Maria at Delaware Valley, noon

Framingham at Muhlenberg, noon

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 27

TBD

___

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 11

TBD

___

Championship
Friday, Dec. 17
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
At Canton, Ohio

Semifinal Winners, 7 p.m.

