NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 20 Lake Forest at Saint John's (Minn.), 1 p.m. Redlands at Linfield, 3 p.m. Trinity (Texas) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m. Huntington at Birmingham, 1 p.m. Greenville at Wis.-Whitwater, 1 p.m. Rose-Hulman at DePauw, noon Bethel (Minn.) at Central (Iowa), 1 p.m. Aurora at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m. Carnegie Mellon at North Central, 1 p.m. Wis.-LaCrosse at Albion, noon Springfield at SUNY-Cortland, noon Rensselaer at Endicott, noon Washington & Lee at Mount Union, noon Johns Hopkins at Salisbury, noon Anna Maria at Delaware Valley, noon Framingham at Muhlenberg, noon Second Round Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD ___ Quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 4 TBD ___ Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 11 TBD ___ Championship Friday, Dec. 17 Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium At Canton, Ohio Semifinal Winners, 7 p.m.