NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:05 PM

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 20

Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14

Linfield 44, Redlands 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity (Texas) 3

Birmingham 24, Huntington 14

Wis.-Whitwater 69, Greenville 7

DePauw 26, Rose-Hulman 21

Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel (Minn.) 35

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, Aurora 31

Carnegie Mellon at North Central, no contest (Carnegie Mellon has withdrawn)

Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Albion 23

SUNY-Cortland 26, Springfield 21

Rensselaer 20, Endicott 14

Mount Union 52, Washington & Lee 0

Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20

Delaware Valley 62, Anna Maria 10

Muhlenberg 45, Framingham 0

___

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 27

Saint John’s (Minn.) vs. Linfield, TBD

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Birmingham, TBD

Wis.-Whitwater vs. DePauw, TBD

Central (Iowa) vs. Wheaton (Ill.), TBD

North Central vs. Wis.-LaCrosse, TBD

SUNY-Cortland vs. Rensselaer, TBD

Mount Union vs. Johns Hopkins, TBD

Delaware Valley vs. Muhlenberg, TBD

___

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 11

TBD

___

Championship
Friday, Dec. 17
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
At Canton, Ohio

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

